HackenAI Price Reaches $0.0075 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. One HackenAI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00089761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.95 or 0.00474496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.00230394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004824 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $540.64 or 0.01182450 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00041103 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

