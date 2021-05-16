Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-18% to $983 million – $1.027 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Haemonetics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 2.600-3.000 EPS.

HAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.29.

HAE stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.00. 2,091,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.81. Haemonetics has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

