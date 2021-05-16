Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.58% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. 36.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of HBB opened at $23.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 45.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

In related news, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $46,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,849 shares in the company, valued at $321,158.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.