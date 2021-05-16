Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Hanesbrands posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 43,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,841,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,272,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,421. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

