Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$45.50

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$45.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HDI. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.75.

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$35.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$11.00 and a 52 week high of C$36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$743.68 million and a PE ratio of 19.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.59.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$308.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.40 million. Analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.4800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

