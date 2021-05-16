Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$45.50

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$45.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.96% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HDI. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.75.
Shares of HDI stock opened at C$35.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$11.00 and a 52 week high of C$36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$743.68 million and a PE ratio of 19.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.59.
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
