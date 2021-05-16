Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HRGLY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.24. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

