Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Harmony for the current year have been stable over the past month. Harmony is benefiting from a diverse portfolio of gold development projects. Amidst the pandemic, gold is seen as a safe-haven asset. Also, higher gold prices and reduction in debt levels work in favor of the company. However, the company is exposed to issues such as mine shut downs and labor strikes. Moreover, the company faces tough labor relationship environment. Higher operational and production costs is a concern. Apart from electricity supply concerns, the company has labor issues. These factors are disrupting its operations and resulting in high operational costs. As such, higher production costs are denting margins and weighing on the company’s financial performance.”

Separately, Investec lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.90, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $7.61.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth $91,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 28.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

