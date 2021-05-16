Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $112.31 million-$116.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $112 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 155,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,519. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harvard Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harvard Bioscience presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.38.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

