Hathor (HTR) Price Tops $0.95 on Exchanges

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $171.76 million and $5.44 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002154 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hathor has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00088005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.14 or 0.00474313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.92 or 0.00231156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004841 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00041245 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.36 or 0.01159735 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

