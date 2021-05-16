Hatton Consulting Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Hatton Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 68,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 98,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $25.46 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.