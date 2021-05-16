Hatton Consulting Inc. Buys Shares of 126,179 iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Hatton Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 126,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,000. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 6.4% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hatton Consulting Inc. owned about 0.55% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QLTA opened at $55.79 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $59.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.00.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.