Haven Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $300.82 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $21.41 or 0.00044897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $300.82 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,678.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,614.66 or 0.07581379 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,187.16 or 0.02489935 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.97 or 0.00635452 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.36 or 0.00202104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.57 or 0.00814975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.94 or 0.00652169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.20 or 0.00554137 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,053,112 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

