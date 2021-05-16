HC Wainwright Increases Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target to $4.00

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

VSTM stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $505.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.72. Verastem has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,687,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,809,000 after acquiring an additional 195,672 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter worth about $21,607,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 354,952 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,325,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,254,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 841,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

