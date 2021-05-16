HC Wainwright Increases Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target to $4.00

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th.
VSTM stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $505.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.72. Verastem has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,687,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,809,000 after acquiring an additional 195,672 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter worth about $21,607,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 354,952 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,325,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,254,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 841,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.
Verastem Company Profile
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.