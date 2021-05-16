HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will announce $3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.56. HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $13.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $14.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.35 to $15.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $566,592.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,085 shares of company stock worth $84,791,254 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA traded up $4.03 on Tuesday, hitting $211.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,448. The company has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $217.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

