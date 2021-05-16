Head to Head Contrast: Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) & GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Five9 alerts:

This table compares Five9 and GoodRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $328.01 million 33.62 -$4.55 million $0.12 1,370.83 GoodRx $388.22 million 31.28 $66.05 million N/A N/A

GoodRx has higher revenue and earnings than Five9.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Five9 and GoodRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 4 12 0 2.65 GoodRx 1 6 8 0 2.47

Five9 currently has a consensus price target of $198.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.52%. GoodRx has a consensus price target of $51.20, suggesting a potential upside of 65.32%. Given GoodRx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Five9.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -8.54% 0.40% 0.12% GoodRx N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Five9 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Five9 beats GoodRx on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile, as well as through APIs. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. has an alliance agreement with Deloitte Digital to bring transformational Cloud Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions to clients. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.