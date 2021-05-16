Head-To-Head Survey: RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) vs. Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares RESAAS Services and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services -597.71% -303.09% -194.41% Liberty TripAdvisor -32.00% 10.43% 6.24%

This table compares RESAAS Services and Liberty TripAdvisor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $610,000.00 110.61 -$2.36 million N/A N/A Liberty TripAdvisor $1.56 billion 0.24 -$22.00 million N/A N/A

RESAAS Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Volatility and Risk

RESAAS Services has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RESAAS Services and Liberty TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liberty TripAdvisor beats RESAAS Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc. develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. It serves multiple listing services (MLSs), franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. RESAAS Services Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

