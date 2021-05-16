Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) PT Raised to $5.00

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDDRF. Desjardins upped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from $3.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Headwater Exploration currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Shares of CDDRF stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.