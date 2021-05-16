Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,462 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $24,467,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,097,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,835,000 after buying an additional 493,925 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,843.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 344,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,679,000 after buying an additional 326,730 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,143,000 after buying an additional 278,765 shares during the period.

HCSG opened at $30.95 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

