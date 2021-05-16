Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Gap Up to $40.09

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.09, but opened at $42.40. Heidrick & Struggles International shares last traded at $42.40, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSII shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $826.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

