Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,348 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $90,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $223.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $163.39 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

