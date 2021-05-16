Helex Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Helex has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Helex has a market cap of $30,087.11 and approximately $4,486.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00088297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00020631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.74 or 0.01097956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00064170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00113456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00063830 BTC.

About Helex

Helex (CRYPTO:HLX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. The official website for Helex is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Helex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.