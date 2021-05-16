Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.22) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $1.03. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.07% and a negative net margin of 2,716.85%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Helius Medical Technologies stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a market cap of $34.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSDT. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

Earnings History for Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

