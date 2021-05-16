Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.10.

HRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

HRX opened at C$16.56 on Tuesday. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of C$8.95 and a 1 year high of C$17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$602.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.79.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

