Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE HXL traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $52.51. 498,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,207. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Hexcel by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

