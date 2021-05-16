Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.91. Highwoods Properties reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 549,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,038. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

