Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.320-1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $658.11 million-$672.58 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.66 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

HRC opened at $111.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.99 and its 200-day moving average is $102.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.