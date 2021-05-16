Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 21.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMC stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

