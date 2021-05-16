Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $477.93 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will announce sales of $477.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $654.71 million and the lowest is $325.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $103.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 364%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

NASDAQ HST traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. 4,986,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,973,072. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $18.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.