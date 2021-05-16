Howard Capital Management Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,927. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.89.

AMP stock opened at $258.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.40 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

