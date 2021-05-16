Howard Capital Management Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 191,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,408,000. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 2.2% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,517,000 after acquiring an additional 281,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,845,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,955,000 after acquiring an additional 142,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,484 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $113.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.01 and a one year high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.45 and its 200-day moving average is $111.39.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

