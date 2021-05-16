Howard Capital Management Group LLC Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 350,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,483,000. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.9% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,253,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $235.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average of $51.78.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

