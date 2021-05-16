H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in H&R Block by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in H&R Block by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

