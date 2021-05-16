HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $615.00 at Piper Sandler

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $615.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Summit Insights reissued a buy rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $525.92.

HUBS opened at $498.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of -275.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $178.65 and a 52-week high of $574.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,559,424.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

