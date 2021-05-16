HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $610.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $570.00 to $610.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $525.92.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $498.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $178.65 and a 52 week high of $574.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of -275.16 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $504.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.26.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. Analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,040,800.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

