Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$14.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$13.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.91.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.66.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -3.34%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

