Humaniq Market Capitalization Achieves $2.02 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $187,690.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00087618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00020145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.47 or 0.01077454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00064116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00113971 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00062672 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

