Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) Insider Acquires A$262,313.39 in Stock

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) insider Andrew Abercrombie bought 293,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.89 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$262,313.39 ($187,366.71).

On Thursday, May 6th, Andrew Abercrombie bought 214,895 shares of Humm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$190,182.08 ($135,844.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.73, a quick ratio of 31.86 and a current ratio of 31.87.

Humm Group Limited provides various financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. It operates through four segments: Buy Now Pay Later, New Zealand Cards, Australia Cards, and Commercial Leasing. The company offers consumer revolving finance, commercial Leasing, and SME financing service.

