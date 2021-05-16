Hyper Finance Hits Market Cap of $7.17 Million (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded up 213.5% against the dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $7.17 million and $7,982.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00092033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.89 or 0.00517419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00232261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004938 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041587 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $572.05 or 0.01175071 BTC.

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

