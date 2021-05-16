Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €13.40 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Iberdrola has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.52 ($14.73).

Iberdrola has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

