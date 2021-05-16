Ibex Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned 0.07% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 271,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 218,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 49,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 689,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 232,520 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

