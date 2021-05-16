Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $3.57 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,759,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after buying an additional 1,322,107 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,202,000 after buying an additional 1,115,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,845,000 after buying an additional 752,878 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after buying an additional 651,934 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 264,574 shares of company stock worth $39,164,768. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $148.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Mizuho upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

