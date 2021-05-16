Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 13,837 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $806,142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,766,000 after buying an additional 2,804,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,132,000 after buying an additional 2,416,508 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after buying an additional 597,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,842,000 after buying an additional 556,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.78. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $56.87 and a twelve month high of $111.27.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

