iBio (IBIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). iBio had a negative net margin of 1,005.62% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $1.47 on Friday. iBio has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 16.84 and a quick ratio of 16.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of iBio in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

