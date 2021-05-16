IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.55). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IDYA. Citigroup upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of IDYA opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $642.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,613.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.5% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,466,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,957,000 after purchasing an additional 619,412 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 407,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,063,000 after purchasing an additional 192,860 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,595,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 57,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

