Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,384 National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,015,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,675,000 after acquiring an additional 78,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,156,000 after purchasing an additional 158,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,399,000 after purchasing an additional 256,736 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,704,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,813,000 after buying an additional 13,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

