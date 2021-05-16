Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,172 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.13.

NYSE LHX opened at $217.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $221.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.13 and a 200-day moving average of $192.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

