Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 6,558 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,558 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CFG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

CFG stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $50.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

