Ieq Capital LLC Invests $227,000 in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in News by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in News by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of News by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NWSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of News stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.61. News Co. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.