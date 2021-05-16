Ieq Capital LLC Takes $250,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,096,000 after buying an additional 3,634,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,443 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,627,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,072,000 after buying an additional 1,346,312 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU opened at $95.14 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $96.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.