IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 6,511 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after buying an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after buying an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after buying an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 525.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,465,000 after buying an additional 1,029,605 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3,039.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 833,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,943,000 after purchasing an additional 806,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day moving average of $84.41. The company has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.21 and a 52-week high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

